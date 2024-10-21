Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee has shared that he has been released from this hospital and is now at home recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and he has shared the details about the confrontation that led to the shooting.
Lee, who is also known for his work with Badlands and more recently Red Dragon Cartel, took to Facebook and shared the following update: "Thank you again for all your concern. A quick update: back home recuperating. A big thanks to those at Sunrise Hospital for taking such good care of me.
"And some brief details about that night. Walking home from our walk Coco and I crossed paths with a couple of thieves. Dressed darkly, hoodies pulled down their faces and masks covering their mouths. Standing in a neighbor's driveway checking out his motorcycle.
"There was a verbal confrontation which ended with an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite. That didn't work out. I'll probably talk in more detail about it later but right now I can only comfortably do a little at a time. Let me look for another cute pic of Coco!"
