Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert

Jeff Lynne's ELO took to social media early this morning (October 21st) to announce that they will be playing the final show of their legendary career next summer at the famed Hyde Park in London.
Lynne shared the big news on Facebook with the following message to fans, "We're thrilled to announce that we'll be landing in London's Hyde Park on Sunday 13 July for our final show
"My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014", explains Jeff Lynne. "It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it One More Time!'"
"Tickets go on general sale Friday 25 October @ jefflynneselo.com/tour. Artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, 23 October. Sign up for the email list to access. VIP tickets, hospitality packages and payment plans are available"
