Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download

Alex Van Halen has shared a download of the full 6-minute version of "Unfinished", the that last song that he worked on with his brother Eddie Van Halen prior to the guitar legend's death.

The song is also included in the audio version of Alex's brand new memoir "Brothers" and on Monday (October 21st), the official Van Halen website Van-Halen.com shared a direct MP3 link for fans to download the full track.

"Brothers" was published by HarperCollins today and here is the synopsis: In this intimate and open account-nothing like any rock-and-roll memoir you've ever read-Alex Van Halen shares his personal story of family, friendship, music and brotherly love in a remarkable tribute to his beloved brother and band mate.

Told with acclaimed New Yorker writer Ariel Levy Brothers is seventy-year-old drummer Alex Van Halen's love letter to his younger brother, Edward, (Maybe "Ed," but never "Eddie"), written while still mourning his untimely death.

In his rough yet sweet voice, Alex recounts the brothers' childhood, first in the Netherlands and then in working class Pasadena, California, with an itinerant musician father and a very proper Indonesian-born mother-the kind of mom who admonished her boys to "always wear a suit" no matter how famous they became-a woman who was both proud and practical, nonchalant about taking a doggie bag from a star-studded dinner. He also shares tales of musical politics, infighting, and plenty of bad-boy behavior. But mostly his is a story of brotherhood, music, and enduring love.

"I was with him from day one," Alex writes. "We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in. We shared a record player, an 800 square foot house, a mom and dad, and a work ethic. Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, alcoholism, the experience of becoming successful, of becoming fathers and uncles, and of spending more hours in the studio than I've spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people can only hope to achieve in a lifetime."

There has never been an accurate account of them or the band, and Alex wants to set the record straight on Edward's life and death.

Brothers includes never-before-seen photos from the author's private archives.

