Singled Out: LVNDR.SOUND's Nostalgic Nights

Denver based Livetronica rockers LVNDR.SOUND just released their sophomore album "In The Dark", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the record and the latest single "Nostalgic Nights". Here is the story:

When we set out to create In The Dark, we wanted to explore the journey of finding light in life's darkest moments. The album reflects those times when you feel like you're drowning in hardship, but somehow, you manage to push through. Each track speaks to different phases of that journey-whether it's personal battles, societal pressures, or the overwhelming weight of just trying to navigate life. But through it all, the underlying message is about resilience. In The Dark is about embracing those heavy emotions and finding joy in the small, often overlooked, moments that give life its color. It's about realizing that even in the deepest depths, there's always a way to rise, and that on the other side of that darkness lies creativity, strength, and an opportunity to become something greater.

One song that really captures that essence is "Nostalgic Nights." This track, with its driving funk bass and infectious groove, is rooted in a longing for a simpler time in life. It's about reminiscing on those carefree days when we were younger-before adulthood, before careers, before society seemed to weigh so heavily on our minds. We didn't think about the future; we just made music, traveled spontaneously, and lived in the moment. Those nights spent with friends, creating without pressure, are what inspired "Nostalgic Nights." It's a song that invites the listener to remember what it was like to live freely, even for a little while, and encourages us to find that same sense of joy today, despite the complexities we now face.

At the heart of the album is the track "All My Demons" which ties everything together. It's the fundamental concept of the album-the battle with internal struggles and the strength that comes from confronting those demons head-on. It's a raw reflection on what it's like to face the darkest parts of yourself and still choose to move forward. Through "All My Demons," we wanted to highlight the reality of this struggle but also emphasize that it's possible to come out on the other side-stronger, more creative, and more confident than ever. Life's toughest moments don't define us, but they can push us to discover our true potential.

In The Dark is a reminder that no matter how overwhelming life can feel, there's always light if you're willing to look for it, and that sometimes, it's those little moments-the late-night jam sessions, the spontaneous road trips, the laughter with friends-that help us find our way back to joy.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > LVNDR SOUND