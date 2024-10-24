As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band

Things are not going well with As I Lay Dying with only frontman Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso remaining in the group following the departure of guitarist Ken Susi, bassist Ryan Neff, drummer Nick Pierce and tour manager Alex Kendrick

Neff was first to leave. He shared via social media, "As of today, I have made the decision to leave As I Lay Dying. This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I've made during my time with the band. Thank you to all the fans for your support."

Susi then shared, "My time playing with As I Lay Dying has come to an end today. I leave with so much gratitude for everyone who followed and supported me from my days in Unearth to this era of my career. I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends.

"Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band.

"Ryan Neff is receiving a lot of backlash for stepping down first, and I regret not sharing this decision sooner and standing confidently with my friend -- he's a flawless musician and an even better person.

"I'll miss you all on this stage, and I look forward to seeing you on the next one. Anyone looking for a guitar player? My resume is ready."

Pierce then revealed he has also left. He shared, "As of now, I am no longer playing drums for As I Lay Dying. This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who followed and supported me throughout this journey. My goal has and always will be to create unforgettable memories with my friends and write music that will truly resonate with our fans. I'm proud of what I've accomplished on the road touring, as well as writing and recording drums for the new album.

"Looking ahead, I'm excited to continue my drumming career and pursue what I love most which is making music. My touring and session schedule is now actively open for new opportunities."

Aside from the members leaving the group, they also lost tour manager Alex Kendrick who tweeted, "I no longer work for AS I LAY DYING - I do not wish to be asked questions nor will I answer any. I've made life long memories that will never be forgotten but my chapter of the book has completed. I wish everyone the best of luck and clearly I'm still rocking with Phil out here."

Kendrick followed up with, "Tim and I are still in a positive relationship there's just no work so I'm removed from the situation professionally."

