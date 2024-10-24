Jack Bruce's 'Songs For A Tailor' Expanded And Remastered

Cream icon Jack Bruce's 1968 solo album "Songs For A Tailor" has been expanded and remastered for a special 2 CD/2 Blu-Ray box set edition. Glass Onyon sent over the following details:

"Songs For A Tailor" was Jack Bruce's first solo project to be released after the demise of Cream in November 1968. Eager to make his debut solo album distinctly diverse from the music he had recorded with Cream, it featured music which stylistically drew on jazz, folk, classical and rock influences.

Joining Jack and producer Felix Pappalardi for the recording sessions at London's Morgan Studios were some of Britain's best musicians such as Chris Spedding, Jon Hiseman, Dick Heckstall-Smith, John Marshall, Art Themen and Henry Lowther. One session was also notable for the presence of George Harrison. "Songs For A Tailor" was a chart success in both the UK and the USA and is now rightly regarded as a masterpiece and one of Jack's seminal works.

This boxed set edition features the original 1969 album mix (newly remastered from the original master tapes), along with wonderful new stereo and 5.1 Surround sound mixes of the album by Stephen W Tayler (from the original 8-track master tapes) and previously unreleased session out-takes and demos. The set also includes the marvellous 1970 documentary Rope Ladder to the Moon on Blu Ray video for the first time. Originally screened by the BBC, this film features live performances and an insight into Jack's heritage, life and influences.

TRACK LISTING

DISC ONE

Songs for a Tailor

The original mix remastere

1 Never Tell Your Mother She's Out of Tune

2 Theme for an Imaginary Western

3 Tickets to Waterfalls

4 Weird of Hermiston

5 Rope Ladder to the Moon

6 The Ministry of Bag

7 He the Richmond

8 Boston Ball Game 1967

9 To Isengard

10 The Clearout

Bonus tracks

11 Ministry of Bag (demo)

12 Weird of Hermiston (alternate mix)

13 The Clearout (alternate mix)

14 Ministry of Bag (alternate mix)

DISC TWO

Songs for a Tailor The new stereo mix

1 Never Tell Your Mother She's Out of Tune

2 Theme for an Imaginary Western

3 Tickets to Waterfalls

4 Weird of Hermiston

5 Rope Ladder to the Moon

6 The Ministry of Bag

7 He the Richmond

8 Boston Ball Game 1967

9 To Isengard

10 The Clearout

Bonus tracks

11 Rope Ladder to the Moon (first demo)

12 Never Tell Your Mother She's Out of Tune (first attempt)

13 Vikings (To Isengard) (first attempt)

14 Rope Ladder to the Moon (second attempt)

15 You Burned the Tables on Me (instrumental demo)

16 Escape to the Royal Wood (On Ice) (instrumental demo)

DISC THREE

BLU RAY

Songs for a Tailor

96 kHz / 24-bit new 5.1 Surround Sound & stereo mixes by Stephen W Tayler & remastered original stereo mix

1 Never Tell Your Mother She's Out of Tune

2 Theme for an Imaginary Western

3 Tickets to Waterfalls

4 Weird of Hermiston

5 Rope Ladder to the Moon

6 The Ministry of Bag

7 He the Richmond

8 Boston Ball Game 1967

9 To Isengard

10 The Clearout

Bonus tracks

11 Rope Ladder to the Moon (first demo)

12 Never Tell Your Mother She's Out of Tune (first attempt)

13 Vikings (To Isengard) (first attempt)

14 Rope Ladder to the Moon (second attempt)

15 You Burned the Tables on Me (instrumental demo)

16 Escape to the Royal Wood (On Ice) (instrumental demo)

DISC FOUR

BLU RAY

Rope Ladder to the Moon The 1970 documentary film

1 Rope Ladder to the Moon

