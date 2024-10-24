Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Neil Fallon For Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has teamed up with Clutch frontman Neil Fallon to cover the Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic "The Needle and the Spoon" and has shared a visualizer for the new cover track.

Mark's team sent over the following details: As a native of small-town Virginia, Morton grew up on the sounds of southern rock, with bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd shaping his musical foundation. For Morton, covering "The Needle and the Spoon" is not just a tribute to a classic; it's a personal reflection of his own musical roots and the lasting impact of Skynyrd's bluesy, swaggering rock.

"As a small kid in the '70s and '80s, southern rock bands were the soundtrack of my youth. None of them resonated any deeper with me than Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their signature guitar driven blues-rock has had a profound influence on my playing," says Morton. "It's hard to pick a favorite Skynyrd song, but 'The Needle and the Spoon' is certainly on the list. Allen Collins' grimy, swaggering riff paired with Ronnie Van Zant's dark depiction of addiction are every bit as relevant and captivating today as they were when they were released 50 years ago. Having toured with Clutch for many years and having been a fan of their music for even longer, I've long wanted to work together with Neil. Covering 'The Needle and the Spoon' was something we were both excited to do together and we're thrilled with how it turned out. I hope you dig it!"

Neil Fallon adds, "I was flattered when Mark asked me to sing Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'The Needle and the Spoon.' I won't lie, though, I was nervous, because, well...Ronnie Van Zant. No one is going to equal his delivery. But I hope I did it some measure of justice. And if that doesn't convince you, then Mark's guitar solo surely will. It rips!"

The release follows Morton's acclaimed solo work and ongoing commitment to exploring genres outside of Lamb of God's heavy metal focus. More new music from Mark Morton is expected soon.

Related Stories

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Announces 'Desolation' Memoir

Mark Morton and Lzzy Hale Rock Black Crowes Classic

Lamb of God Finish Long Awaited New Album

Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

News > Mark Morton