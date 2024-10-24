Metallica Taking M72 Down Under With Suicidal Tendencies and Evanescence

Metallica have announced that they will be heading down under next fall for a New Zealand and Australian leg of their M72 World Tour that will feature support from Suicidal Tendencies and Evanescence.

The band shared, "It's the announcement we've been wanting to make for a very long time, and we are beyond thrilled to have locked down a return to Australia and New Zealand in November 2025! We'll be hitting stadiums this time around and look forward to visiting some of our favorite cities in the world, including Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland, for a total of six shows.

"We're setting up the stage at the end of each stadium for this run with the Snake Pit in front of it. There will be a full complement of Enhanced Experiences available, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, and food and beverage in the "Black Box" Lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The very popular "I Disappear Ticket" will be available and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us for all six shows. Grab one of these and attend every show Down Under!"

They continued, "Our North American tour partners, Suicidal Tendencies, and new friends, Evanescence, will join us on this run. Tickets go on sale Monday, November 4, at 12 PM local time. Fan Club presales start early on Tuesday, October 29; login for more information and start times. Additional presales will also be held throughout the week; check out the complete list for details. To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-codes.

"This will be the Metallica Family reunion we've been waiting for, and we can't wait to celebrate with you next year!!"

November 01 - Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

November 05 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

November 08 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

November 12 - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

November 15 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

November 19 - Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

