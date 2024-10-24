.

Singled Out: Jonny Polonsky's Supernatural Radio

10-24-2024
Singled Out: Jonny Polonsky's Supernatural Radio

Jonny Polonsky recently released is new album "Supernatural Radio" via Stone Gossard's Loosegroove Records, and to celebrate we asked Jonny to tell us about the album's title track. Here is the story:

I woke up one Saturday morning with the music to "Supernatural Radio" playing in my head. It's not so unusual for me to hear original music, but something about this felt different and I knew I had to pay attention. It sounded like I was listening to a record-I could distinctly make out all the guitar, bass and drum parts, as well as the vocal melody.

I stayed still for probably 30 minutes to make sure I remembered everything, then got up and recorded it. This was the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, and three days after Mark Lanegan died. Walking around later that day with this new song in my head, I kept hearing Mark's voice really loud and clear singing this song, and the words started coming in bit by bit.

We weren't close friends by any means, but we knew each other a little, and he had sung on one of my records a few years prior. I've had brand new songs pop into my head fully formed before (or close to it), but this was a strange one, it really just appeared completely finished, except for the words. I like to think Mark dropped one last collab on his way to the pearly gates. He was known as Old Scratch, but he generated too much beauty in his time here to be sent to the place that has the guy with the pointy stick and eternal damnation etc etc.

The title I stole from a lesser known Tom Petty song, so maybe he's in there, too, in some way. The song is essentially about how there is no separation between any of us; that we are all connected, whether on the physical or the spiritual plane. Everything is felt, communicated and received, to those who have the ears to listen.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Jonny Polonsky's Supernatural Radio

News > Jonny Polonsky

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens Honored For No. 1 Hit- more

Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more

Day In Country

Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson Lead Two Step Inn Lineup- Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony World Premiere Announced- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Halloween Edition

Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix

Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival

Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag

Latest News

As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band

Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery

Ghost's RITE HERE RITE NOW Coming To Home Video

Hollywood Undead Remask With 'Hollywood Forever' Video

Five Finger Death Punch Give Back Following North American Tour

League Of Distortion Share 'Crucify Me' Video

Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility

Metallica Taking M72 Down Under With Suicidal Tendencies and Evanescence