Tim Lambesis' Wife Dani Addresses Abuse Rumors

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis' wife Dani has issued a statement via social media to refute online rumors of domestic violence that erupted after several members of the band abruptly left the group earlier this week.

Dani Lambesis shared: "I am writing this statement to address the recent rumors circulating on social media regarding my husband, Tim Lambesis, and the allegations of domestic violence. It has come to my attention that false claims have been made, suggesting that my husband has harmed me.

"I want to make it unequivocally clear that these allegations are completely false. My husband has never caused harm to me in this manner, and I am deeply saddened by the unfounded rumors that have emerged during this challenging time for his band. There has never been an incident that warrants such accusations. We have had our relationship issues like many other couples, but nothing to the degree of domestic violence or what is being portrayed online.

"It deeply saddens me that I find myself in a position where I must publicly explain my personal life and relationship because of flat out lies. It is completely unjust that everything spread the way it did and nobody even considered my voice to be heard through it all. This is unfair to both Tim and I and our relationship.

"It is disheartening to witness how quickly misinformation can spread and the impact it can have on individuals and families. I ask that you respect our privacy during this time and refrain from perpetuating these harmful rumors any further."

As we reported on Thursday (October 24th) Things are not going well with As I Lay Dying with only frontman Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso remaining in the group following the departure of guitarist Ken Susi, bassist Ryan Neff, drummer Nick Pierce and tour manager Alex Kendrick,

