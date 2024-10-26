As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album

As I Lay Dying have shared their first public statement since the mass exodus of members from the band earlier this week, but they spoke out to explain why one of their albums was removed from streaming services and not the shakeup in the band.

The band's 2019 album "Shaped By Fire", has been removed from popular streaming services. The band took to social media to explain the situation, "Sorry for the temporary inconvenience of Shaped By Fire not being available on streaming services.

"We had a 5 year distribution deal that has been fulfilled and the album has reverted back to being owned by the band. It will be put back online, but we just need a moment for the processing to take place."

They also briefly addressed the drama with the band lineup by adding, "Beyond that, we are still sorting through details of what is going on within AILD and will have more details for you soon."

As we reported earlier this week guitarist Ken Susi, bassist Ryan Neff, drummer Nick Pierce and tour manager Alex Kendrick have all left the band, leaving only frontman Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso remaining in the group.

