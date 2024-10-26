As I Lay Dying have shared their first public statement since the mass exodus of members from the band earlier this week, but they spoke out to explain why one of their albums was removed from streaming services and not the shakeup in the band.
The band's 2019 album "Shaped By Fire", has been removed from popular streaming services. The band took to social media to explain the situation, "Sorry for the temporary inconvenience of Shaped By Fire not being available on streaming services.
"We had a 5 year distribution deal that has been fulfilled and the album has reverted back to being owned by the band. It will be put back online, but we just need a moment for the processing to take place."
They also briefly addressed the drama with the band lineup by adding, "Beyond that, we are still sorting through details of what is going on within AILD and will have more details for you soon."
As we reported earlier this week guitarist Ken Susi, bassist Ryan Neff, drummer Nick Pierce and tour manager Alex Kendrick have all left the band, leaving only frontman Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso remaining in the group.
Tim Lambesis' Wife Dani Addresses Abuse Rumors
As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band
As I Lay Dying Unleash 'Whitewashed Tomb' Video
As I Lay Dying Announce New Album With Chelsea Grin, Slaughter To Prevail Collaboration
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84- Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert- As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album- more
Hear U2's Previously Unreleased Song 'Happiness'- Weezer Share Only Known Recording Of 'Superman'- Mike Peter's Cancer Has Returned- more
Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban Lead Tortuga Lineup- Chase Rice Surprise Releases 'Fireside Sessions' Album- Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots Sells Out- more
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album
Lynyrd Skynyrd To Rock Florida For Hurricane Relief
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84
Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert
The All-American Rejects and Plain White T's Added To Neon City Festival
311 Go Full Bloom With First New Album In 5 Years
Bryan Ferry Digs Deep With 'Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023'
Tears For Fears 'Say Goodbye To Mum & Dad' In New Video As First Live Album Arrives