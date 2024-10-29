.

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Historic Shows

Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris' British Lion have announced new tour dates in November and December with their first ever shows in Mexico and Colombia as well as returning to Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Tony Moore's Awake will be the special guest on all dates.

"We're really excited to be able to play our first ever shows in Mexico and Colombia, as well as returning to Chile, Argentina and Brazil" says Steve Harris of the historic shows.

"We've had a great time playing gigs across Australia, New Zealand and Japan and the U.S. over the past couple of months, so to continue into Central and South America is going to be a great way to round off 2024 for us," continues Harris, "We look forward to seeing you all on the tour!"

NOV 19 Mexico City, MEXICO Foro Puebla
NOV 23 Bogota, COLOMBIA Auditorio CEG
NOV 26 Santiago, CHILE RBX
NOV 30 Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA El Teatrito
DEC 5 Sao Paulo, BRAZIL Fabrique

