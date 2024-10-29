.

Jeff Lynn's ELO Announce Additional Farewell Tour Dates

Jeff Lynn's ELO have announced that they have added two additional dates to their The Over And Out Farewell Tour of the UK that will be taking place next July leading up to their very last concert.

The new dates are set for July 5th in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena and July 9th at the Co-Op Live in Manchester. They shared via social media, "We've added TWO MORE SHOWS to the Over & Out Tour UK. Starting where it all began... Let's make this one unforgettable."

Those concerts will lead up to the iconic band's final performance that is set to take place on July 13th at the famed Hyde Park in London. Lynn said of that show, "My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014.

"It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it One More Time!'"

