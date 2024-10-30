Linkin Park To Host From Zero Listening Events

Linkin Park revealed this afternoon that they will be hosting special listening events for their forthcoming reunion album, "From Zero", at various local record stores across the U.S. (international details to follow).

The band shared via Facebook, "From Zero album listening events coming to a record store near you. Check the events listing and contact your local store for details. International events to be announced soon. Stay tuned."

The post included a series of graphics that listed participating record stores including shops ranging from Alaska to West Virginia. See the post here to see the listings.

"From Zero" is set to be released on November 15th and was recorded by band veterans Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, alongside new members Emily Armstrong [Dead Sara] as co-vocalist and Colin Brittain [songwriter/producer for G Flip, Illenium, One OK Rock].

Related Stories

Watch Linkin Park's New 'Over Each Other' Video

Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup

Metallica and Linkin Park Lead Sick New World Lineup

Linkin Park Adding Tickets To Paris Show

News > Linkin Park