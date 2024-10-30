Primus Lose A Member Who 'Lost His Passion For Playing'

Primus have announced that Tim "Herb" Alexander has decided to part ways with the band after he "lost his passion for playing", but they reassured fans that their upcoming shows will still be happening.

The band shared, "On Thursday, October 17th, we received an email from Tim "Herb" Alexander expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus. It came as a complete shock to all of us here in the Primus camp.

"On the heels of a wonderful spring & summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has 'lost his passion for playing.' As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it's forced us to make some tough decisions.

"We considered cancelling the annual New Year's show, but after much talk Les and Ler have decided to pivot to an augmented version of Primus featuring members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade. This will be an exciting special, one-time event.

"As far as future Primus, the band is looking forward to performing in the Dominican Republic with Tool and others. Danny Carey has once again graciously offered to fill the drum throne. For Sessanta, Primus plan on searching for the "greatest drummer on earth."

