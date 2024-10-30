Rush's Atlantic Years Celebrated With Limited Edition Box Set

Rhino Record is celebrating legendary rockers Rush's years on Atlantic Records with a new limited edition box set "The Albums: 1989-1996", that is being released this Friday, November 1st and is limited to 3,000 copies.

The 6LP set covers the first four albums that Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart recorded for Atlantic Records before their hiatus in 1997. Each album includes a print of reimagined cover artwork and is housed in a slipcase featuring new artwork by award-winning artist Hugh Syme, who has created all of Rush's album cover art since 1975.

PRESTO is Rush's thirteenth studio album and their first with Atlantic Records. The gold-certified record reached No. 16 on the Billboard, marking a more guitar-centric sound for the band. After a brief hiatus, the band emerged with the commercial and critical success ROLL THE BONES. Peaking at No. 3 in the U.S., No. 10 in the U.K. and No. 11 in Canada, with the title track reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

COUNTERPARTS followed with continued success, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 -one of the band's highest-charting albums. The record was certified platinum and received a 1994 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for their track "Leave That Thing Alone." Rush released their sixteenth album, TEST FOR ECHO, in 1996, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard chart and the title track taking the No. 1 spot on the Mainstream Rock Track chart. It is only available via Rhino.com here

Related Stories

Big Time Rush On Ice Coming For One Night Only

Singled Out: Andy Curran's Lookin' For Love

Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Reissuing Classic Solo Albums

Rush Stars Do Surprise Reunion At Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert

News > Rush