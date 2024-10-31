As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member

Guitarist Phil Sgrosso has become the latest member to exit As I Lay Dying, following the recent departure of drummer Nick Pierce, guitarist Ken Susi, bassist Ryan Neff and tour manager Alex Kendrick. Frontman Tim Lambesis now remains as the only member of the group.
Sgrosso shared his reasons for leaving the group in the following social media post, "Hey everyone, Thank you for your patience as I took time to gather my thoughts before speaking on the current state of As I Lay Dying.
"With recent events, including the departure of band members and the cancellation of our European tour ahead of a new album release, it's clear we're in a difficult and serious situation.
"Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved-whether creatively, personally, or professionally. After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I've realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space.
"For these reasons, I feel it's in my best interest to completely distance myself, both creatively and personally, from As I Lay Dying.
"I also want to share my full support for Ryan, Ken, and Nick, who made the choice to step away recently. I'm grateful for our accomplishments and friendship over the past 3 years.
"With 21 years that I have dedicated to this band, it does not sit well with me to leave or abandon what I've considered to be my "life's work." I don't feel that I, or others, should be forced out like so many have in the past.
"After all that's been put into this, I believe that with the right adjustments and restructuring, our music can continue to thrive and explore new possibilities in a healthier environment.
"Over time, As I Lay Dying has been held back by dysfunction, and I feel that it's no longer my responsibility to bear that burden.
"Thank you to everyone who has shown support for me and the music of As I Lay Dying. I'm looking forward to putting my energy and creativity into new, more positive ventures in the near future. -Phil Sgrosso"
As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album
Tim Lambesis' Wife Dani Addresses Abuse Rumors
As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band
As I Lay Dying Unleash 'Whitewashed Tomb' Video
