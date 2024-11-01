Trans-Siberian Orchestra And Star Wars Artist Greg Hildebrandt Dead At 85

Trans-Siberian Orchestra shared the very sad news that Greg Hildebrandt, who has been responsible for some of the project's iconic artwork, has died. He was 85-years-old.

Greg got his start with the Brothers Hildebrandt, that included his father and uncle, and they famously created the original "Star Wars" movie poster as well as the original "Clash Of The Titans" film poster.

He would go on to create artwork for Trans-Siberian Orchestra beginning in 2003. They broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "With impossibly heavy hearts for his family, we share the passing of one of the biggest rockstars of our time and oldest TSO band members, even though he never picked up an instrument: Greg Hildebrandt, a visionary artist whose legacy with a paintbrush has left an indelible mark on not just the art world, but the world in general.

"Greg Hildebrandt's work with Trans-Siberian Orchestra began in 2003, when he first heard Beethoven's Last Night and felt inspired to create nearly 180 illustrations to match its themes of redemption, loss, and hope. His vivid, fantasy-inspired style resonated deeply with TSO creator/founder/songwriter Paul O'Neill, who was already a giant lifelong fan of Greg's iconic work, including projects such as the Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. This profound connection led Greg to become TSO's exclusive artist, crafting cover art, tour posters, and concert programs that visually narrated TSO's musical stories - a friendship Paul O'Neill cherished every day. For TSO and for the world at large, Greg's art wasn't just great - it was incredible. His work evoked the emotions that matter most, drawing us into new ideas and leaving an unforgettable beauty behind.

"We know Greg's soul will go on to paint our skies, snowflakes, and lives, and if it's even 5% as beautiful as he was in life, we are in for a true gift.

"Though we will miss him forever, his spirit remains with us; all we need to do is look up, into deep space, or through a microscope. Wherever beauty resides, we're certain Greg had a hand in it.

"We were lucky for what time we had on Earth to witness it."

