Jason Bonham Explains Departure From Sammy Hagar's Van Halen Tour

Jason Bonham took to social media this morning (November 3rd) to share some good news with fans about his mother's health and explained that her health issues are what caused him to exit Sammy Hagar's The Best Of All Worlds Tour early.

Hagar launched the trek to celebrate the musical legacy of his former band Van Halen and it also featured his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, as well as Joe Satriani. Bonham was along for most of the tour but he was replaced by Kenny Aronoff for the end of the trek.

Bonham shared this morning, "I wanted to take a moment to explain my absence over the past few weeks. As many of you know, my mother has been facing some serious health issues, and it's been an incredibly challenging time for our family.

"I'm grateful to share that she's on the mend and has been discharged from the hospital! She's now home and recovering, which brings me immense relief.

"It was truly difficult to step away from 'The Best Of All Worlds' tour with only four shows left. The energy, the connections, and the experiences were nothing short of incredible, but my priority had to be with my mother during her fight for life.

"I'm excited to announce that JBLZE will be back on tour starting November 19th! I can't wait to see all of you and share this journey together once more.

"Thank you for your understanding and love. See you soon!"

