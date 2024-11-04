Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis took to social media for the first time since the rest of the members of the band left the group and addressed the shakeup in the lineup and vowed to rebuild the band.
He told fans, "Hi everyone, I needed some time to process all that has happened recently with AILD. As I reflect, I certainly agree that there was an unhealthy environment that made leaving for a new tour with the previous lineup unrealistic. It had become difficult to figure out even the smallest details, and I admit I can stick strong to my vision for the future of AILD even when others think it should go another direction.
"It saddens me to think about the behaviors, communication, and patterns of interaction that led up to the tour cancellation. Phil and I no longer saw eye to personally, creatively, or financially. Discussions during this time prompted his decision to depart first, with each of the touring members deciding to leave shortly after, as they were not interested in going on without him. Unfortunately, that wasn't the order in which everything was made public, as some statements were rushed out during a chaotic time in response to rumors.
"I fully support each of the guys' decisions to leave and believe at this time it is best for everyone. With that being said, my door will always remain open to discussing anything directly as I believe closing communication lead to many assumptions and problems of its own.
"Now, regarding what's next: AILD was founded on persistence and determination. For anyone who is familiar with the foundational years from 2000-2004, you know that more than 20 people (whom I'm incredibly grateful for) have come and gone to help bring to life this vision I've had in my head since I was 19 years old. I look forward to building a new team, and creating an atmosphere that is supportive, positive, and fosters a creative environment.
"'Through Storms Ahead' will still be released November 15. I am proud of what we created and look forward to sharing it with all of you."
