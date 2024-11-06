.

Underoath, Saosin, Silverstein Lead Welcome To Rockville Additions

11-06-2024
Organizers of the Welcome To Rockville Festival have announced second wave of artist that will be taking part in next year's festivities at the Daytona International Speedway from May 15th through 18th.

Underoath, Saosin, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Silent Planet, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Alesana, and I Set My Friends On Fire were just announced for the festival that will include 150 bands over the four days of the event.

They will be playing on Friday's Stage 5 and will join the previously announced The Dillinger Escape Plan, Quicksand, Health, Deafheaven, Converge, Full Of Hell, Harm's Way, and Candy that will rock the Stage 5 lineup on Thurdsay.

Underoath, Saosin, Silverstein Lead Welcome To Rockville Additions

News > Welcome To Rockville

