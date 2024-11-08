Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show

The Marvelous 3 rolled into Chicago on Thursday night (November 8th) as the Butch Walker fronted band continue their limited reunion run and during the show they brought out local rocker Donnie Vie for a special jam.

The original Enuff Z'nuff frontman and primary songwriter joined the band for a spirited rendition of their debut single "New Things", which was the lead track from their 1989 self-titled album.

On Thursday afternoon, Vie hinted at the surprise jam with a post on his official Facebook page, telling fans, "Think I might go see Marvelous 3 tonight at house of blues. I never do anything. Ha."

antiMusic's Anthony Kuzminski was in attendance at the show and has this report: Butch Walker reunited his power pop outfit, the Marvelous 3, from the late 90s in 2023 with a new album and a handful of reunion shows.

What appears to be a yearly reunion made its way to Chicago Thursday evening or the band tour through a two hour set of their classics and new material..

The biggest surprise of the evening was when lead singer and guitarist Butch Walker tease the audience about wine to play a song from someone in Chicago. “Maybe Material Issue, or Chicago adjacent, Rockford? Maybe Cheap Trick?”.

Then Walker asked the crowd if anyone remembers a band from Blue Island, Illinois & the crowd roared. A peace sign appeared from behind the stage & the band tore into Enuff Z Nuff’s “New Thing”. Before the first chorus, Donnie Vie of Enuff Z Nuff, appeared & performed with the band in an incredibly rousing moment. Watch fan filmed footage of the jam below:

