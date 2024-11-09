Forget the avatars, the masked rock legends KISS live on with the feline band HISS who just released a brand new single and meowsic music video entitled "You Were Made To Feed Me".
Cat Loves Community TV released the brand new visual and song on Friday (November 9th) and shared, "Meow, HISS fans! Get ready for the purr-fect anthem to kick off your weekend-our brand-new single, "You Were Made to Feed Me"! This one's for every loyal cat lover who knows that when we meow, we mean it!
"Lyrics Highlight] You say you love me but you close the door, Meow meow meow meow what you doin' it for? / I'm scratchin' at your heart, so let me in, I was made to love you through thick and thin!
"Because every true kitty knows that you were, indeed, made to FEED us!
Tap that play button and let the HISS vibes take over! Rock on, feline fanatics! " Check out the video below:
AFI offshoot Blaqk Audio Release 'Hiss' Video From New Album
Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone- Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected- Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show- more
Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song- Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer- Poison To Tour 'For Sure'- Tom Petty Weekend- more
Jason Aldean Serves Up 'Whiskey Drink' Video- Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Mitchell Tenpenny Recruited By Taylor Acorn- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
HISS Lick It Up With Meowsic New Video 'You Were Made To Feed Me'
David Gilmour's The Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online
Lenny Kravitz Performs On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Singled Out: Shweta Harve ft. Dario Cei's Why So Busy?
Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone
Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected For 'Youthanasia' 30th Anniversary
Peter Murphy and Boy George Share New Duet 'Let The Flowers Grow'
Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show