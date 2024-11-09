HISS Lick It Up With Meowsic New Video 'You Were Made To Feed Me'

Forget the avatars, the masked rock legends KISS live on with the feline band HISS who just released a brand new single and meowsic music video entitled "You Were Made To Feed Me".

Cat Loves Community TV released the brand new visual and song on Friday (November 9th) and shared, "Meow, HISS fans! Get ready for the purr-fect anthem to kick off your weekend-our brand-new single, "You Were Made to Feed Me"! This one's for every loyal cat lover who knows that when we meow, we mean it!

"Lyrics Highlight] You say you love me but you close the door, Meow meow meow meow what you doin' it for? / I'm scratchin' at your heart, so let me in, I was made to love you through thick and thin!

"Because every true kitty knows that you were, indeed, made to FEED us!

Tap that play button and let the HISS vibes take over! Rock on, feline fanatics! " Check out the video below:

