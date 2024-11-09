Singled Out: Shweta Harve ft. Dario Cei's Why So Busy?

Shweta Harve just released her new single and video "Why So Busy?" featuring Dario Cei and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Creating "Why So Busy?" was a deeply personal experience for me, rooted in both observation and introspection. The inspiration for the song came to me one evening when I was out for a walk, watching people pass by, heads buried in their phones, oblivious to the world around them. The pattern was everywhere-airports, family gatherings, holidays, restaurants, and even in moments meant to be shared. I remember hearing about a young woman who succumbed to the unrelenting pressures of corporate life, and it struck me just how pervasive and damaging our obsession with productivity has become.

The concept took form as a song urging people to reclaim the present, to question their busyness and realize that life isn't measured by how full your calendar is. It's a reflection on how easy it is to be caught in a cycle where being constantly "on" becomes a badge of honor when, in fact, it should be a warning sign. The song is also a tribute to my mother, Sheela, who instilled in me the value of savoring life's simple moments. I still carry the ache of wishing I had spent more time with her instead of always being busy. Through "Why So Busy?", I wanted to remind others, as much as myself, that moments lost to distraction are moments we never get back.

Working with Dario Cei has been an essential part of shaping "Why So Busy?". Our collaboration began in 2022 during a time when I was searching for an artist who could infuse warmth and depth into my music, as I was navigating the emotional waves of my mother's passing. Dario, with his classical training and unmatched versatility, was the perfect partner. Our work on "Who Are You" had already proven that our combined strengths could create something magical and deeply resonant.

For "Why So Busy?", Dario composed a musical framework that perfectly supported the song's reflective and urgent tone. The instrumental layers-a combination of poignant piano notes, resonant guitar riffs, and subtle rhythmic complexity-created a soundscape that evoked both intimacy and grandeur. It was important that the music didn't just accompany the lyrics but spoke alongside them, underscoring the theme of finding peace within the noise.

Recording "Why So Busy?" was an experience that blended raw emotion with meticulous attention to detail. I remember singing the chorus for the first time and feeling a swell of nostalgia and regret, as if every word carried the weight of memories missed. The performance had to embody the dichotomy of the song: a playful questioning of our obsession with busyness paired with an earnest plea for change.

During the video production, we wanted to echo this message visually. The idea of a live video call was central to our storytelling-it represented the way we are connected yet disconnected in today's digital world. We pieced together clips depicting daily life scenes: a mother multitasking and barely looking up, a businessman on calls while jogging, people sitting together yet worlds apart on their screens. Stitching these pieces together was a challenge, but it was worth every effort. Thanks to the incredible work of Sudhir Chauhan and input from Jay Krishnan and Ashwini Ram, the video became a collage of life's missed connections and unnoticed beauty.

What I hope most for "Why So Busy?" is that it serves as a moment of pause for listeners. I want it to be a gentle yet persistent voice in their minds that questions the value of constant busyness. My goal was not just to create a song, but to initiate a conversation-one that prompts self-reflection and inspires people to carve out time to truly live and not just exist in a rush.

At its heart, "Why So Busy?" is about choosing presence over productivity and understanding that the moments we take for granted are, in fact, the essence of life. Through this song, I hope to offer a gentle reminder that true productivity lies in meaningful living, not endless doing.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

