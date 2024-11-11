Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed

The management for former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno revealed this morning (November 11th) in a social media post that the legendary metal singer died from heart failure.

They wrote, "Dear fans and friends We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received. His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace.

"This weekend, an In Memoriam show was held at Underworld Camden, where many of Paul's fans, friends, colleagues and family members came. With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend."

Related Stories

News > Paul Di'Anno