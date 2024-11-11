.

Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed

11-11-2024
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed

The management for former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno revealed this morning (November 11th) in a social media post that the legendary metal singer died from heart failure.

They wrote, "Dear fans and friends We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received. His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace.

"This weekend, an In Memoriam show was held at Underworld Camden, where many of Paul's fans, friends, colleagues and family members came. With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend."

Related Stories

News > Paul Di'Anno

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo- Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner- David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz- Paul Stanley On Life After KISS- more

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony- Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Release Gary Rossington's Final Concert- more

Day In Country

Whiskey Myers Launching Moon Crush Whiskey Moon Festival- An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood TV Special On Veterans Day- Jason Aldean- Jelly Roll- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition

Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston

Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Latest News

Fans Can Now Own Parts Of Duran Duran History

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Deliver New Song 'Detroit'

Earlimart's 'Teble & Tremble' Goes Vinyl For 20th Anniversary

Watch Palm Ghosts' 'Bright Note' Video

Smile Empty Soul Preview 'Swan Song' EP With 'We All Fall Down'

Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed

ZZ Top In The Studio For 'Deguello' Anniversary

Singled Out: Parker Barrow's 'Don't Tell Mama (What Mama Don't Know)'