Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country With Lynyrd Skynyrd and More

Kid Rock and Nickelback have announced that they will be rocking the country next spring and summer with a new touring festival that will visit ten small towns across the U.S. with an impressive lineup of artists joining them.

The touring festival will feature different lineups in the various cities and artists include Hank Williams Jr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Travis Tritt, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Tracy Lawrence, Treaty Oak Rivival, Big & Rich, Ella Langley, Upchurch, Ole 60, Jo Dee Messina, Hudson Westbrook, Logan Crosby, Little Texas, Them Dirty Roses, and Kentucky Headhunters.

The Throwback Happy Hour performances will include Diamond Rio, Shenandoah, Mark Chesnutt, Lee Greenwood, Sammy Kershaw, Neal Mccoy, and Deana Carter. Along with House Party Sets By Afroman, Ying Yang Twins, Rehab, and Dee Jay Silver.

Kid Rock's website stated, "Are you ready to stand with We The People and experience the force of live music? Then join us, or welcome back to Rock The Country 2025. Presale tickets are now available, use code COWBOY now at www.rockthecountry.com"

Apart from the Rock The Country Tour, Kid Rock and Nickelback will also be taking part in the Rock The South Festival in Cullman, AL on June 19th through 21st that will also feature Hank Williams Jr, 3 Doors Down, Gavin Adcock, Clay Walker, Treaty Oak Revival, Ty Myers, Ole 60, Shenandoah and more.

APRIL 4+5 • LIVINGSTON, LA

APRIL 25+26 * KNOXVILLE, TN

MAY 2+3 • POPLAR BLUFF, MO

MAY 9+10 • OCALA, FL

MAY 30+31 • YORK, PA

JUNE 13+14 • HASTINGS, MI

JULY 11+12 - ASHLAND, KY

JULY 18+19 • SIOUX FALLS, SD

JULY 25*26 " ANDERSON, SC

Related Stories

The Problem With Kids Today Reveal New Single 'All I Wanna Be'

Kid Rock Explains Classic Hit 'Bawitdaba' - 2023 In Review

Eagles, Guns N' Roses Stars, Blake Shelton Rock Tom Petty Classic With The Miraculous Love Kids - 2023 In Review

Chin Up, Kid Recruit Rose of Hollywood Undead For 'Incubus'

News > Kid Rock