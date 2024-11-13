.

As I Lay Dying Share New Single 'The Void Within'

11-13-2024
As I Lay Dying Share New Single 'The Void Within'

As I Lay Dying may be down to just vocalist Tim Lambesis, but the band is moving forward with the release of their new album at the end of the week and have premiered the record's final single.

The new single "The Void Within" has officially been released and it comes from the Lambesis fronted group's new studio album, "Through The Storms Ahead", which is set to arrive this Friday, November 15th.

Lambesis recently shared a statement assuring fans that he plans to move forward with the band following the exodus of the rest of the members of the group.

Related Stories
As I Lay Dying Share New Single 'The Void Within'

Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying

As I Lay Dying Lost Another Member

As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album

Tim Lambesis' Wife Dani Addresses Abuse Rumors

News > As I Lay Dying

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country- more

Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed- Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast- more

Day In Country

Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more

Reviews

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Get To Know... Staytus

Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition

Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston

Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago

Latest News

G3 Reunion Live Previewed With Steve Vai's 'Zeus In Chains'

The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces Alive and Kicking and Having Fun! Tour

Winona Fighter Announce Yes, Chef Tour

The Metallica Report Podcast Features Jerry Cantrell In New Episode

Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream Of Friday's Concert

Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'

Long-Lost Badfinger Album 'Head First' To See The Light Of Day

Falling In Reverse Cancel 3 The Popular Monstour II: World Domination Dates