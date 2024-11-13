As I Lay Dying Share New Single 'The Void Within'

As I Lay Dying may be down to just vocalist Tim Lambesis, but the band is moving forward with the release of their new album at the end of the week and have premiered the record's final single.
The new single "The Void Within" has officially been released and it comes from the Lambesis fronted group's new studio album, "Through The Storms Ahead", which is set to arrive this Friday, November 15th.
Lambesis recently shared a statement assuring fans that he plans to move forward with the band following the exodus of the rest of the members of the group.
