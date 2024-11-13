Falling In Reverse have announced that they have been forced to cancel three of their upcoming shows for their "The Popular Monstour II: World Domination" European tour, but have added a second show in one market.
The band shared, "Due to production related logistical issues, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the following shows: 16 NOV- WURZDURG, DE 23 NOV- BUDAPEST, HU 28 NOV-TILBURG, NL
"Refunds for tickets and VIP upgrades are available at point of purchase. A second show in Prague has been added on 28 Nov. Tickets are on sale now at Fallinginreverse.com"
Jelly Roll Jams With Falling In Reverse As Their Album Tops The Rock Chart
Falling In Reverse Mark Album Release With 'Prequel' Video
Falling In Reverse Recruit Jelly Roll For 'All My Life' Video
Falling In Reverse Announce 'Popular Monster' Album With 'Ronald' Video
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country- more
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed- Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast- more
Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
G3 Reunion Live Previewed With Steve Vai's 'Zeus In Chains'
The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces Alive and Kicking and Having Fun! Tour
Winona Fighter Announce Yes, Chef Tour
The Metallica Report Podcast Features Jerry Cantrell In New Episode
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream Of Friday's Concert
Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'
Long-Lost Badfinger Album 'Head First' To See The Light Of Day
Falling In Reverse Cancel 3 The Popular Monstour II: World Domination Dates