Falling In Reverse Cancel 3 The Popular Monstour II: World Domination Dates

Falling In Reverse have announced that they have been forced to cancel three of their upcoming shows for their "The Popular Monstour II: World Domination" European tour, but have added a second show in one market.

The band shared, "Due to production related logistical issues, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the following shows: 16 NOV- WURZDURG, DE 23 NOV- BUDAPEST, HU 28 NOV-TILBURG, NL

"Refunds for tickets and VIP upgrades are available at point of purchase. A second show in Prague has been added on 28 Nov. Tickets are on sale now at Fallinginreverse.com"

