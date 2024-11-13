The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces Alive and Kicking and Having Fun! Tour

The Who's iconic frontman Roger Daltrey has announced that he will be launching a UK solo tour next spring entitled the Alive and Kicking... and Having Fun! Tour.

According to the announcement, the run of shows will feature: classic The Who songs, solo hits and his now-famous Q&A sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.

In a run of unmissable intimate shows, Daltrey will perform acoustic and semi-acoustic takes on gems from the legendary band and delve into a solo back catalogue that dates back nearly 50 years.

Accompanied by his incredible nine-piece band, the acclaimed group consists of regular Who collaborator Simon Townshend (guitar/ vocals) alongside John Hogg (bass), Doug Boyle (guitar), Steve Weston (harmonica), Jody Linscott (percussion), Billy Nicholls (Backing vocals), Katie Jacoby (violin), Geraint Watkins (keyboard), and Scott Devours (drums).

Tickets go on sale Friday 15th November at 10am GMT for the exclusive shows at venues up and down the country. While showcasing one of the most famous voices in rock, Daltrey will also give the audience the floor, as he takes on questions about his storied career.

Roger says: "Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can't wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows. It's a joy to be on stage performing - up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way."

Daltrey's solo career began in 1973 with the single 'Giving It All Away' which reached number 5 in the UK charts. His most recent album was 2018's acclaimed top10 hit As Long As I Have You.

With The Who, he was the voice of timeless classics like 'Substitute', 'Who Are You', 'Won't Get Fooled Again' and 'Baba O'Riley'.

In 2024, Daltrey bowed out as figurehead for the Teenage Cancer Trust after 24 years - during which time he raised around £34 million with star-studded concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. He remains Honorary Patron of the charity and an active campaigner on their behalf.

This year also saw Daltrey contributing a harmonica part for Mark Knopfler's all-star Guitar Heroes take on his song 'Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)' - released in aid of the charity, which builds and operates specialised wards for teenagers with cancer. The recording featured everyone from Slash to Joan Armatrading to Roger's Who counterpart and guitarist Pete Townshend.

2025 TOUR DATES

Sunday 20 April: Brighton Dome

Monday 21 April: London - The Palladium

Wednesday 23 April: Southend-on-Sea - The Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 24 April: Wolverhampton - University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

Saturday 26 April: Dundee - Caird Hall

Monday 28 April: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

Wednesday 30 April: Edinburgh - The Usher Hall

Thursday 1 May: Gateshead - The Glasshouse - Sage 1

Sunday 4 May: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

