As I Lay Dying Member Exodus Inspires Brandon Short To Leave Austrian Death Machine

Austrian Death Machine drummer Brandon Short shared that he has made the decision to part ways with the band for the "sake of [his] mental well-being and personal beliefs", after being inspired to make the move in the wake of As I Lay Dying's implosion that left frontman Tim Lambesis as the only remaining member.

Short shared: Short said in full: !!DEPARTURE STATEMENT!! It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to step away from Austrian Death Machine. For the sake of my mental well-being and personal beliefs, and in light of the recent developments surrounding the As I Lay Dying camp and Tim, this has become an inevitable step for me. Although it feels necessary, it's one I made after deep reflection as these events began to unravel.

To walk away from something I cherished so deeply, that once felt like a fulfilled dream, is incredibly painful. I grew up listening to As I Lay Dying and Austrian Death Machine, never imagining that one day I'd be part of this world that meant so much to my younger self. But dreams can come at an unexpected cost, and that cost has proven to be too great. My integrity and character have been called into question in a way I can no longer accept, especially with what has come to light and being in utter disbelief.

The repeated promises, the endless cycle of "I'll do better"-words that once gave me hope-have turned into a broken record that has brought no real change. Instead, I found myself trapped in a pattern that eroded my trust and my well-being. This cycle has reached into my personal life, affecting my mental health in ways I can no longer ignore.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who enjoyed my drumming on Austrian Death Machine's latest album-it was a project I poured so much effort and pride into. To all who supported me and came out to the shows in Europe, thank you for being part of that incredible experience.

Here's to embracing new adventures and creating even more music that resonates. The best is yet to come!

