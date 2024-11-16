Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music

Eddie Van Halen left behind three or four albums worth of unreleased music, his brother and Van Halen bandmate Alex revealed in a new interview to promote his memoir "Brothers".

The audio version of the book contains the final song that Alex and Eddie wrote together called "Unfinished". The drummer appeared on a new episode of Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho's podcast "Talk Is Jericho". During the chat, Alex was about the possible release of more unreleased music from his late brother.

He responded according to an online transcript, "I've talked about it loosely, and I am rather superstitious, but I can say a couple of things that I've mentioned before. We're gonna go through the, quote-unquote, vault and go through some of the musical ideas that were there. On the one end of the spectrum is the fact that little licks don't make a song. On the other end of the spectrum, some of those licks are so unbelievably powerful, it's too bad that they ended up in the back of the vault, rather than being records.

"There are so many different variables in a band like ours. We don't just walk in the studio and plan, 'Let's make a record,' although we have done that to some degree. But it's not a mechanical process for us. We go in and we play and see what happens, listen to it, invite a couple of people and then see what happens with that. And then you listen and you evaluate. If the next day, when you come in and listen to it, if it doesn't kick you in the face like it did the first time, then maybe you should move on and do something else. Don't hold on to an old idea just because it's there. No. That's not how we did it. Having said that, there were also a lot of bad ideas. [Laughs] That's always the risk you run, but if you don't do that, you will become, it'll become inert. It's called inertia, or whatever, entropy. Things will fall off and then you become less and less creative. And the other aspect of all of that is that you are in an open marketplace where you are being judged, and if you don't do well in the marketplace, people are gonna go, 'Maybe it's time to do something else.' And that is a real issue. But now that Ed's gone, none of those things are really valid because all I have, and Wolf has, is all the recordings in the vault. And they will stay there until we figure out how and why and what to do with them. And again, you have to remember, it has to be on the level of where Ed and I, where we used to play. We're not just gonna shovel it in. We have access to some of the greatest musicians on the planet, and a lot of 'em are more than willing to take a chance on some of the stuff."

Jericho then remarked that it sounds like there is a lot of unreleased material and Alex responded, "Oh, yeah. Probably three or four records, if not more. I'm serious. There was some good stuff, some good stuff in there. And you have to remember, when in the thick of it, sometimes the really great stuff kind of passes you by. And it's not until you revisit it going, 'Whoa, I forgot about that. This kicks ass.' But that takes time. And you wanna do it right. I wanna do it right."

