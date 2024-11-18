Ozzy Osbourne Tried To Recruit Y&T Star As New Guitarist in 1982

Ozzy Osbourne asked Dave Meniketti to join his solo band in 1982 as his lead guitarist, the Y&T frontman shared in a new social media post as a caption to a photo he shared from the period with Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon.
Meniketti shared the photo with the caption, "Going through many of my old tour pics today and thought I'd share this one. Ozzy kissing me on the lips backstage in Dublin on the AC/DC tour, when he asked me to join his band in 1982. Notice Sharon on the left, looking on with mild disgust. Our agent Rod MacSween was sitting next to her."
The invite appears to have come in the wake of the tragic death of Randy Rhoads, the acclaimed lead guitarist that died in a tragic airplane accident on March 19, 1982. Ozzy would recruit Brad Gillis of Night Ranger fame as a temporary replacement, before the full time position eventually went to Jake E. Lee.
