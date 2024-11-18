Sammy Hagar has revealed that he will be continuing his celebration of the legacy of Van Halen with The Best Of All Worlds Tour Stays In Vegas - The Residency next spring.
He shared, "Vegas Are You Ready? "The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas - The Las Vegas Residency" lands at Dolby Live at Park MGM April 30 - May 17. Don't miss all your favorite hits live - exclusively in Vegas! Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM PT". Hagar also revealed via social media, "Redheads presale starts Tue 11/19 at 10am PT password REDHEADS at www.redrocker.com".
The special run of shows will feature Kenny Aronoff on drums and not Jason Bonham, who was part of the band for most of the summer tour before he was forced to bow out due to his mother's health.
As we reported this weekend, Bonham made the revelation when responding to a fan's comment on a social media post of the tour poster of his upcoming Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening tour dates.
The fans asked, "C'Mon Jason... Can we get some Los Angeles dates? Also will you be rejoining Best of All Worlds band?" And Jason responded, "Sammy has decided to carry on with Kenny so Sadly no".
Apart from Aronoff and Bonham, Sammy was joined on the summer tour by his longtime bandmate Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), and guitarist Joe Satriani (Chickenfoot). Antony and Satriani will be taking part in the residency shows.
Jason Bonham Will No Longer Be Part Of Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds Band
Jason Bonham Explains Departure From Sammy Hagar's Van Halen Tour
Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall
Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite
Sammy Hagar Launching The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency- Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music- KISS May Perform Together Again- Jason Bonham- more
Carrie Underwood: Reflection Concert Special Coming To Hulu- Tim McGraw Takes 'One Bad Habit' To No. 1- more
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Tried To Recruit Y&T Star As New Guitarist in 1982
Spiritbox Announce New Album With 'Perfect Soul' Video
Franz Ferdinand Stream 'Night Or Day' Video
Brit Floyd And Alan Parsons Announce 2025 Summer Tour Dates
Ross Valory Shares New Film Noir-Inspired Video For 'Touched, Pt. II'
Blue Oyster Cult Unleash 'The Alchemist' Live Video
Inhaler Announce Open Wide North American Tour