Clutch To Play Eponymous Album In Full On North American And Euro Tours

Clutch have announced that they will be playing their self-tilted sophomore album in full during their up comings European and North American Tour dates next year in celebration of the record's 30th anniversary, and they have shared the dates for the Euro leg with the U.S. and Canada portion to be announced soon.

The band shared, "Master craftsmen of groove rock, CLUTCH have been honing their sound since they first formed in 1991. It was their second record, the eponymous Clutch, which saw them start to experiment more, blending more funk flavors with their stoner and blues influences, a sign of things to come.

"Now, fans will have the chance to hear that record in full, as the band announce plans for an extensive European and North American tour which will see Clutch play the record in sequence and in its entirety. Production, staging, and lighting will be designed especially to enhance the vibe of this ground-breaking release. The band is excited to bring their plans for this unique show to fruition!"

The European leg is as follows:

Mon, 24-Nov-2025 - DK - Copenhagen - Store VEGA

Wed, 26-Nov-2025 - FI - Helsinki - House Of Culture

Fri, 28-Nov-2025 - SE - Stockholm - B-K

Sat, 29-Nov-2025 - NO - Oslo - Rockefeller

Tue, 02-Dec-2025 - DE - Hamburg - Grosse Freiheit 36

Wed, 03-Dec-2025 - DE - Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri, 05-Dec-2025 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

Sat, 06-Dec-2025 - HR - Zagreb - Event centar Boćarski dom

Sun, 07-Dec-2025 - DE - Munich - Backstage Werk

Mon, 08-Dec-2025 - DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

Wed, 10-Dec-2025 - DE - Cologne - Live Music Hall

Thu, 11-Dec-2025 - NL - Amsterdam - Paradiso

Fri, 12-Dec-2025 - BE - Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

Sat, 13-Dec-2025 - FR - Paris - Elysée Montmartre

Mon, 15-Dec-2025 - GB - Bristol - Beacon

Wed, 17-Dec-2025 - GB - Birmingham - O2 Academy

Thu, 18-Dec-2025 - GB - Glasgow - O2 Academy

Fri, 19-Dec-2025 - GB - Manchester - Academy

Sat, 20-Dec-2025 - GB - London - Roundhouse

