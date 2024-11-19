Clutch To Play Eponymous Album In Full On North American And Euro Tours

Clutch have announced that they will be playing their self-tilted sophomore album in full during their up comings European and North American Tour dates next year in celebration of the record's 30th anniversary, and they have shared the dates for the Euro leg with the U.S. and Canada portion to be announced soon.
The band shared, "Master craftsmen of groove rock, CLUTCH have been honing their sound since they first formed in 1991. It was their second record, the eponymous Clutch, which saw them start to experiment more, blending more funk flavors with their stoner and blues influences, a sign of things to come.
"Now, fans will have the chance to hear that record in full, as the band announce plans for an extensive European and North American tour which will see Clutch play the record in sequence and in its entirety. Production, staging, and lighting will be designed especially to enhance the vibe of this ground-breaking release. The band is excited to bring their plans for this unique show to fruition!"
The European leg is as follows:
Mon, 24-Nov-2025 - DK - Copenhagen - Store VEGA
Wed, 26-Nov-2025 - FI - Helsinki - House Of Culture
Fri, 28-Nov-2025 - SE - Stockholm - B-K
Sat, 29-Nov-2025 - NO - Oslo - Rockefeller
Tue, 02-Dec-2025 - DE - Hamburg - Grosse Freiheit 36
Wed, 03-Dec-2025 - DE - Berlin - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Fri, 05-Dec-2025 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra
Sat, 06-Dec-2025 - HR - Zagreb - Event centar Boćarski dom
Sun, 07-Dec-2025 - DE - Munich - Backstage Werk
Mon, 08-Dec-2025 - DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
Wed, 10-Dec-2025 - DE - Cologne - Live Music Hall
Thu, 11-Dec-2025 - NL - Amsterdam - Paradiso
Fri, 12-Dec-2025 - BE - Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
Sat, 13-Dec-2025 - FR - Paris - Elysée Montmartre
Mon, 15-Dec-2025 - GB - Bristol - Beacon
Wed, 17-Dec-2025 - GB - Birmingham - O2 Academy
Thu, 18-Dec-2025 - GB - Glasgow - O2 Academy
Fri, 19-Dec-2025 - GB - Manchester - Academy
Sat, 20-Dec-2025 - GB - London - Roundhouse
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Neil Fallon For Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover
Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert
Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour
Neal Fallon Explains Clutch's Name, Working With Leslie West and More
