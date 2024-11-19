Iron Maiden Finalize Run For Your Lives World Tour Dates With Festival Appearance

Metal legends Iron Maiden have revealed the final performance that they plan for their Run For Your Lives World Tour 2025 when they headline the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium next June.
The band shared, Iron Maiden will headline Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium on Thursday 19th June 2025! Tickets go on sale Saturday 30th November at 10am CET. With the announcement of this show, the dates for the Run For Your Lives World Tour 2025 are now complete."
According to the announcement the tour marks 50 years since Steve Harris formed the band in late 1975 and to celebrate this Maiden fans are promised a very special set list, spanning the nine studio albums from 'Iron Maiden' to 'Fear Of The Dark', with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever! See all of the dates here
