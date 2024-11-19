My Chemical Romance Add New Date To The Black Parade 2025 North American Stadium Tour

Due to high demand, My Chemical Romance have announced that they have added a second date at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to their 'Long Live': The Black Parade 2025 North American Stadium Tour.
The tickets for the originally announced dates went on sale last Friday and over 365,000 tickets were snatched up by fans. As a result, a second show at Dodger Stadium has been added on Sunday, July 27th.
From the original announcement: After performing "The Black Parade" album in its entirety at the most recent When We Were Young festival, My Chemical Romance - Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way - will celebrate "The Black Parade" next summer. The seminal album was named one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time". The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America, produced by Live Nation, with each show featuring a different hand-selected artist as the opening act.
The band previously shared, "It has been seventeen years since 'The Black Parade' was sent to the MOAT. In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about 'The Concrete Age'; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of Draag. His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band... The Black Parade."
Tour dates:
July 11, 2025 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
Special guest: VIOLENT FEMMES
July 19, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
Special guest: 100 GECS
July 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Special guest: WALLOWS
July 27, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Special guest: WALLOWS
August 2, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Special guest: GARBAGE
August 9, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Special guests: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and THURSDAY
August 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Special guest: ALICE COOPER
August 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Special guest: PIXIES
August 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Special guest: DEVO
September 7, 2025 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Special guest: IDLES
September 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Special guest: EVANESCENCE
