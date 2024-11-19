My Chemical Romance Add New Date To The Black Parade 2025 North American Stadium Tour

Due to high demand, My Chemical Romance have announced that they have added a second date at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to their 'Long Live': The Black Parade 2025 North American Stadium Tour.

The tickets for the originally announced dates went on sale last Friday and over 365,000 tickets were snatched up by fans. As a result, a second show at Dodger Stadium has been added on Sunday, July 27th.

From the original announcement: After performing "The Black Parade" album in its entirety at the most recent When We Were Young festival, My Chemical Romance - Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way - will celebrate "The Black Parade" next summer. The seminal album was named one of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time". The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America, produced by Live Nation, with each show featuring a different hand-selected artist as the opening act.

The band previously shared, "It has been seventeen years since 'The Black Parade' was sent to the MOAT. In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about 'The Concrete Age'; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of Draag. His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band... The Black Parade."

Tour dates:

July 11, 2025 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Special guest: VIOLENT FEMMES

July 19, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Special guest: 100 GECS

July 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Special guest: WALLOWS

July 27, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Special guest: WALLOWS

August 2, 2025 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Special guest: GARBAGE

August 9, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Special guests: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and THURSDAY

August 15, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Special guest: ALICE COOPER

August 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Special guest: PIXIES

August 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Special guest: DEVO

September 7, 2025 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Special guest: IDLES

September 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Special guest: EVANESCENCE

