Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking

The big news that Sammy Hagar is taking his The Best Of All Worlds Van Halen tribute tour to Las Vegas for a new residency next year was overshadowed by the reports that two trucks carrying Hagar and Guy Fieri's Santo Tequila were hijacked with $1 million dollars of product inside.

The trucks were highjacked in Laredo, Texas after they entered the U.S. from Mexico. Hagar's representative told Fox News, "It appears this was an organized crime effort where the trucks were illegally double brokered to different carriers who transferred the product to their trucks."

Santos Spirit shared via social media, "After the unfortunate situation last week when our trucks were hijacked, we are extremely relieved and grateful that all members of the Santo team and the freight company are safe. We sincerely appreciate your continued support and loyalty, and apologize for any difficulty you have finding our product during this difficult time.

As we work through this situation, we will provide updates as more information becomes available."

Hagar said, "For a growing company like Santo, it's really a shame for something like this to happen in the middle of our strongest year to date and right before the holidays!

"Anyone that knows business knows that this is a huge setback for any company in a hugely competitive market. But Guy and I will survive. Most of all, we're glad that nobody was hurt during this crime."

Fieri told People Magazine, "We've worked so hard. This is our best year we've ever had in Santo. We just had all this momentum, and now whatever's on the shelf is all people are going to get."

