Former KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Asks Fans For 'Read ID' On Social Media

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent took to his solo band Vinnie Vincent Invasion's social media and asked fans a "favor" by requesting "Could everyone update their profile with real ID. NAME AND PHOTO. users should have to use their real names and show an ID in order to use social media."

After that caused a bit of an uproar among fans, Vincent explained the request with, "This was intended for anyone using fake names and rock star photos as their ID. There's a lot of fakes with multiple bogus IDs coming here from hate groups and I'm stopping it. I'm entitled to protect myself. That simple.

"ALSO THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE POSING AS ME TO TRICK PEOPLE. The disbelievers that questioned whether it's the real me, should have departed. Real fan's are far and few. The real action is in the hate propaganda groups where VV attracks huge audiences whose ritual is mockery and insult. FB and YouTube channels are 'approval' based breeding grounds of left/right propaganda where brainwashed back-patting mobs control the narrative. It's a bully platform to slander and discredit anyone for any reason. These mind controlled mobs attack everyone who disagrees, discouraging real fans to leave quickly.

"VVI FB was an experiment. It made no difference to me whether I did this or not. I don't seek approval. My life, my rules. I make no money doing any of this. This was for your enjoyment and to see if there were many real fans left. I was happy to make you happy and I think many of you were. But as soon as I made a normal request, the haters who lurked here showed their fangs.

"For those who think you can insult me or show disrespect, Access denied. I trusted no one to run my site. I did this to bring you music and chat and I was in the process of finally uploading good quality tracks for you to enjoy. So the timing to close happened on its own saving me the release of music. I treated everyone with respect and I gave you real answers to real questions. I would think you would enjoy experiencing a personal interaction with the real VINNIE VINCENT which I generally EXTEND TO NO ONE. Just so you don't misunderstand I decided to close this over the venomous reaction of a good many here of my request for real ID. It no longer matters. It's a big internet with tons of bands celebs and artists. This bar is closed."

