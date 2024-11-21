Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father

Legendary former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released an a music video for his duet with his late father Ray Perry entitled "Call Me Irresponsible" that he recently discovered on an old cassette tape.

The track is included on is featured on Perry's recently released "The Season 3", a newly expanded edition of his Christmas album. Steve said of the special duet, "My father, Ray Perry, was a singer and when I was a child he would sing to me at bedtime.

"I recently found a karaoke cassette of my dad singing that he sent me back in 1993 for Christmas. The one song that touched me the most was, 'Call Me Irresponsible.' His voice was lovely."

As previously reported, the album expands on Perry's 2021 holiday album The Season, and includes six newly recorded songs including "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Let It Snow," as well as the moving duet with his late father, Ray Perry.

The Season 3 marks Perry's first release on Dark Horse Records. He joins the highly curated home of legends on the label founded by George Harrison in 1974, alongside labelmates Joe Strummer, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Billy Idol, Nina Simone, and more.

On signing to Dark Horse Records, Perry says, "I am so pleased to announce that I have just signed with George Harrison's label, Dark Horse Records. I've so much music in me that has yet to be heard. To be able to work with a team of people who support and respect my creative expressions, is a dream come true."

On The Season 3, Perry says, "I've always loved the magic in holiday songs. When I was a child, I would hear them on the radio in my grandmother's kitchen while she was cooking. Today when I hear those songs, they take me back to so many wonderful memories.

"The magic of music is a very emotional gift. The idea of me recording a holiday record started many years ago and now has grown into my latest collection, The Season 3. I have added six new tracks to this latest compilation, which now totals 16. I hope this record brings you precious memories too.

"All the best to you and yours this Holiday Season."

The Season 3 is co-produced by Perry and engineer Thom Flowers with an immaculately arranged and richly nuanced sound. Mainly recorded at Perry's home studio, The Season series came to life in collaboration with drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Sting, Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa) and Dallas Kruse (a multi-instrumentalist who also worked with Perry on his acclaimed 2018 album Traces). While most of The Season 3 encompasses an understated sonic palette-piano, strings, upright bass-each track leaves an indelible impact thanks to the soulful sincerity of Perry's vocal work. For both artist and audience alike, The Season 3 ultimately serves as a form of emotional time travel, a direct conduit for the kind of memories that sustain the spirit and restore a sense of joyous serenity.

Steve Perry has captivated generations with the sheer power of his range and extraordinary warmth of his tone - as the latest turn in a phenomenal career that's included landing on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list, fronting Journey during the band's most massively successful era, and gaining entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tracklisting:

What A Wonderful World

The Christmas Song

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

This Christmas

Jingle Bell Rock

Call Me Irresponsible (feat. Ray Perry)

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

Auld Lang Syne

Silver Bells

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Let It Snow

Maybe This Year

Winter Wonderland

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

'Twas The Night Before Christmas

Related Stories

Steve Perry Expands The Season With Six New Tracks

Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey

Journey Fan Scammed Out Of Over $120,000 By Steve Perry Imposter

Steve Perry Reimagines Journey Classic With The Effect

News > Steve Perry