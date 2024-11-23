3rd Annual Kid Rock's Comedy Jam Announced

As Kid Rock prepares to Rock The Country next spring with Nickelback, he has announced that the 3rd annual Kid Rock's Comedy Jam will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium April 7, 2025 during the 2025 Nashville Comedy Festival.
According to the announcement, "a surprise lineup of comedians and special guests you won't want to miss. Hosted by Kid Rock, all proceeds from the event will benefit The Kid Rock Foundation and other designated charities."
As we previously reported, Kid Rock and Nickelback are teaming up next year for the Rock The Country that will feature different lineups in the various cities and artists include Hank Williams Jr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Travis Tritt, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Tracy Lawrence, Treaty Oak Rivival, Big & Rich, Ella Langley, Upchurch, Ole 60, Jo Dee Messina, Hudson Westbrook, Logan Crosby, Little Texas, Them Dirty Roses, and Kentucky Headhunters.
The Throwback Happy Hour performances will include Diamond Rio, Shenandoah, Mark Chesnutt, Lee Greenwood, Sammy Kershaw, Neal Mccoy, and Deana Carter. Along with House Party Sets By Afroman, Ying Yang Twins, Rehab, and Dee Jay Silver.
Kid Rock's website stated, "Are you ready to stand with We The People and experience the force of live music? Then join us, or welcome back to Rock The Country 2025."
Apart from the Rock The Country Tour, Kid Rock and Nickelback will also be taking part in the Rock The South Festival in Cullman, AL on June 19th through 21st that will also feature Hank Williams Jr, 3 Doors Down, Gavin Adcock, Clay Walker, Treaty Oak Revival, Ty Myers, Ole 60, Shenandoah and more.
APRIL 4+5 • LIVINGSTON, LA
APRIL 25+26 * KNOXVILLE, TN
MAY 2+3 • POPLAR BLUFF, MO
MAY 9+10 • OCALA, FL
MAY 30+31 • YORK, PA
JUNE 13+14 • HASTINGS, MI
JULY 11+12 - ASHLAND, KY
JULY 18+19 • SIOUX FALLS, SD
JULY 25*26 " ANDERSON, SC
