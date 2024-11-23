Furnace Fest Will Return In 2025 For New Ear

Furnace Fest billed this year's event in October as "The End Of An Era", which led many to believe that it would be the last one. However, organizers have now announced that the festival will begin a new era in 2025.

Furnace Fest will return to the Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL next October 3rd through 5th. They shared, "Furnace Fest family: we're not crying; you're crying! We love you forever, and all four million fifteen thousand seven hundred and fifty-two seconds since October 6th have been pure misery!

"For those of you who got married, engaged, flew around the world (het spijt me, mijn Nederlandse gozers!), spent too much magic credit card money, and everyone else thinking you'd never see Sloss Furnaces together again, we apologize in advance for finding a way to reunite-for the sake of the children!

"Artist and agent friends, we can hardly believe we're saying this. Is anyone doing anything around October 3rd - 5th, 2025??? [email protected]".

One of the events organizer's Johnny Grimes spoke to Bham Now about the surprise continuation of the festival.

He said, "We couldn't be more thrilled to usher in a new era of Furnace Fest. Once we collectively decided to close this chapter of FF, I couldn't shake the question: What does the next era look like?

"I began reflecting on what the next four years could hold and how we could continue pouring into a community that means so much to us. After days of thinking, praying, and talking with friends, I approached Chad, my partner and the founder of FF, with an idea: Let's restructure the company and do this again.

"To my excitement, he agreed, and we've been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to make it happen. Together, we've reimagined the entire organization, streamlined leadership, simplified operations, and crafted a fresh vision for Furnace Fest."

