Ghost To Share Sister Imperator Origin Story With New Comic Series

Dark Horse Comics are teaming with Ghost frontman and founder Tobias Forge for a new four-part miniseries that will launch in March of next year that will tell the origin story of Sister Imperator.

According to the announcement, writer Corinna Bechko ("Avatar: Adapt Or Die") joins Forge in writing, along with artist Puste ("The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries"),colorist Thiago Rocha ("Kill All Immortals") and Comicraft's Jimmy Betancourt ("Ghostbusters: Back In Town"),to tell the hidden history of the woman who became the force behind Ghost. Featuring cover art by Mikael Eriksson, this four-part miniseries will begin in March 2025.

"As a fan of Ghost, working with Tobias to bring his vision of Sister Imperator's story to life was a dream come true," says Bechko. "Her history is rich, tragic, and brutal in ways that transcend what people might think they know about her character. The team at Dark Horse has really put together something special here, and I know the art is going to blow everyone's mind. I've had the honor of writing a lot of amazing women, from Vampirella to Wonder Woman, but I've never written a character more kickass than Sister Imperator. Working on this project has been an unparalleled privilege and I can't wait for the world to see the result!"

"Working on 'Sister Imperator' has been an incredible journey," agrees Puste. "Bringing Tobias's vision to life has been both a challenge and an honor, with so much rich documentation that adds depth and atmosphere to the story. Sister Imperator herself is such a fascinating and terrifying character, and I know fans are going to love her. With the support of an amazing team, a killer script, and the backing of Dark Horse and Ghost, this has truly been a dream project. I can't wait for fans of the band and comics alike to dive into this dark, atmospheric, and thrilling story!"

Here is the synopsis: A figure shrouded in mystery, Sister Imperator didn't begin her life as the revered representative of the Clergy and behind the scenes overseer of GHOST's dark machinations. The gruesome events that led her to become loved and feared by so many began in small-town New England, leading her down a winding path of violence and vindication, are finally revealed.

Ghost's award-winning discography and the enthralling spectacle of the band's live rituals have amassed legions of devout followers numbering in the millions. The most recent Ghost full length studio album IMPERA won the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Album in 2022 and the iHeartRadio Best Rock Album in 2023. Ghost's first-ever feature-length film "Rite Here, Rite Now" broke box office records upon its June 2024 theatrical release, and was followed by the announcement of a massive 2025 global arena tour. And now, the world will discover the truth behind the mysterious Sister and her integral role she's played in GHOST mythology since year zero.

Related Stories

Palm Ghosts Cover Radiohead For Charity and Shared New Video

Singled Out: Carolyn Broussard's Without You

Watch Palm Ghosts' 'Bright Note' Video

The Ghost Inside Cancel U.S. Fall Tour

News > Ghost