Sammy Hagar has shared a new trailer for his upcoming Best Of All Worlds Van Halen tribute residency in Las Vegas to celebrate tickets for the shows going on sale to the general public.
As we previously reported, Sammy announced the residency with, "Vegas Are You Ready? 'The Best of All Worlds Stays in Vegas - The Las Vegas Residency' lands at Dolby Live at Park MGM April 30 - May 17. Don't miss all your favorite hits live - exclusively in Vegas!"
The special run of shows will feature Kenny Aronoff on drums and not Jason Bonham, who was part of the band for most of the summer tour before he was forced to bow out due to his mother's health.
As we reported this weekend, Bonham made the revelation when responding to a fan's comment on a social media post of the tour poster of his upcoming Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening tour dates.
The fans asked, "C'Mon Jason... Can we get some Los Angeles dates? Also will you be rejoining Best of All Worlds band?" And Jason responded, "Sammy has decided to carry on with Kenny so Sadly no".
Apart from Aronoff and Bonham, Sammy was joined on the summer tour by his longtime bandmate Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), and guitarist Joe Satriani (Chickenfoot). Antony and Satriani will be taking part in the residency shows.
Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him
Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking
Sammy Hagar Launching The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency
Jason Bonham Will No Longer Be Part Of Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds Band
Sammy Hagar Shares Trailer For Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency
