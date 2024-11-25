Sammy Hagar Plans To Change Things Up With Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar says in a new interview that he plans to change things up for the upcoming The Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency from the tour that he launched this summer of the same name.

The former Van Halen frontman explained to Rolling Stone that the nature of a residency will allow him to have the freedom to perform different songs at those shows, something he could not do while on the road during a tour.

"It's really hard, because you don't have time," he said of doing different songs on tour. "You're either traveling, then when you get to your bed, you're like, 'F*** it, I don't want to go rehearse.' With the residency, we're playing Wednesday, Friday, Saturday every week. We have Thursday off. The building's [dark], so we can go in and change songs."

Hagar says that the show will include a mixture of Van Halen songs, along with his solo material and songs from his past groups like Montrose and Chickenfoot. "The whole Van Halen catalog, mainly my catalog...I feel like I own it now, because nobody else can do it.

"It's like there's no one that can do that catalog except a cover band. Mikey and I, we feel like we own it, and we feel this obligation to the music and to the fans to carry it on."

The Best Of All Worlds Tour Stays In Vegas - The Residency will feature Sammy joined by his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, drummer Kenny Aronoff, and his Chickenfoot bandmate Joe Satriani.

The residency will be taking place at the Dolby Live at Park MGM and will run from April 30th through May 17th.

Related Stories

Why Sammy Hagar Replaced Jason Bonham In Best Of All Worlds Band

Sammy Hagar Shares Trailer For Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency

Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him

Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking

News > Sammy Hagar