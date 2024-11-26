Watch Jinger's 'Green Serpent' Video

Jinjer have released a brand new single called "Green Serpent", along with an accompanying music video. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Duel", which will arrive on February 7th.

Eugene Abdukhanov says of the new album, "First of all, it's hard to believe that we're about to release our fifth full length album! After all the releases we've made, finally having 'Duel' in our hands and ready to be shared with the world, makes us very proud that our band still hasn't run out of creativity and inspiration. The fact that we still challenge ourselves to release the best music we have ever made with each new release, is what keeps JINJER moving forward.

"This upcoming album was the longest songwriting process we've ever had and it took almost two years to complete. We worked very hard with every free minute we weren't on tour, recording demos over and over again and always searching for the perfect sound for guitars, bass, and drums.

"It was also the first time that Tatiana did vocal pre-productions, so it's safe to say that none of our releases were so well thought out and calculated as this one. It pulverizes the boundaries of the modern progressive metal genre but still remains sophisticated, exciting, and extreme all at the same time.

"We took up the challenge to expand our musical horizons even wider than before in order to cement Duel to be the next step in JINJER's musical growth and hopefully the evolution of metal music in general."

