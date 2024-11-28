Linkin Park Share Video Of Live Debut Of 'Two Faced'

Linkin Park have shared a new video featuring their live debut of the song "Two Faced" that was captured at the band's November 15th concert at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The song comes from the band's recently released reunion album "From Zero", which just debuted at No. 1 on rock album charts across the world including The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to Warner Records, the album debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 in the United State, notching the highest debut for any rock album this year and marking the group's ninth Top 3 entry on the respective chart.

It has also notably sold over 96.6K units in the U.S. alone and takes the #1 spot across six Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales.

The band lived streamed the first six songs from the Sao Paulo concert via YouTube.

