Whitechapel Pull Out Of Thy Art Is Murder Tour Over Mental Health Concerns

Whitechapel frontman Phil Bozeman has announced that the band has pulled out of their plans to join Thy Art Is Murder on a Latin American tour, so that he can focus on him mental health concerns.
Bozeman had this to say, To all of our Mexican, Costa Rican, Colombian, Chilean, Brazilian and Argentinian fans. We regret to inform you that we will not be embarking on this tour due to mental health concerns regarding myself. I will be ok but I need time to get right for myself, my fiance, family, friends and all of you.
"Your support is immeasurable. Thank you all so much for everything. Here's to strengthening and healing. Take care of yourselves and never stay silent on your mental health. It is our foundation for life
"OUR FRIENDS IN THY ART IS MURDER WILL STILL BE PLAYING THESE SHOWS. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THEM. GO AND SUPPORT OUR FRIENDS!" Phil also issued a video via Instragram where he goes more into detail about his mental health concerns.
