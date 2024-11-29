AC/DC's Chris Slade Set Record Straight On Axl Rose (2024 In Review)

Iconic Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose enjoyed top 24 story of January 2024 when former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade shared in an interview that Rose "nothing like the character" that he is made out to be in the press, after working with him. Here are more details in our look back in the Year In Rock:

Rose was recruited by AC/DC to fill in for frontman Brian Johnson on the final dates of the Rock Or Bust Tour in 2016 after Johnson was warned by doctors that he faced possible hearing loss if he continued the trek.

Slade spoke to WalesOnline about working with Rose on the tour and what it was like to have him added to the trek. "To be honest, I was incredulous. We were auditioning singers - we tried four or five. And I didn't know anything about it. All of a sudden they said: 'It's Axl Rose tomorrow'. I knew all the horror stories, of course. I met him, shook his hand, and thought: 'This guy's all right'. And he was. He's nothing like the character you've heard about - he tells great jokes. He's as funny as Brian is."

Related Stories

Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic

AC/DC's 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Video Gets HD Upgrade

AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases

AC/DC Mark 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott

News > AC DC