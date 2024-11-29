Ozzy Osbourne Said No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage (2024 In Review)

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne earned a top 24 story of January 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock when he shared that he hoped to return to the concert stage in 2024 and that he has made the decision not to undergo any more surgeries, following a procedure in September of 2023.
The legendary metal vocalist made the comments on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast that also features his wife and manager Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly.
During the show Ozzy gave an update on his health. He shared, "I'm not seeing so many doctors anymore. Now I've got Parkinson's [disease], [so] I have to see the Parkinson's doctor. But I'm not having surgery."
He also said that his last surgery, which took place in September of last year (2023), would be his last. "When I came out of surgery, I said to Sharon, 'Whatever I'm gonna be at right now, that's it. I can't have any more surgery.' I had seven surgeries in five years."
Ozzy admits that "It's a slow recovery. I'm not as young as I used to be." But added, "I'm gonna try my hardest to get well enough to do a few gigs."
