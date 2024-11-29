Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works (2024 In Review)

Late music great Prince earned a top 24 story of January 2024 when it was reported that his classic 1984 film "Purple Rain" was being developed into a stage musical by the Hollywood Reporter.

Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: The stage production will reportedly feature a score by Prince, and will based on a book by Pulitzer-Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, that is based on the film's screenplay which was written Albert Magnoli and William Blinn.

Jacobs-Jenkins currently has the play Appropriate on Broadway and the report also states that the Purple Rain production will receive direction from "Lileana Blain-Cruz, who recently helmed Skin of Our Teeth on Broadway."

Related Stories

Eddie Van Halen and Prince Guitars Lead New Auction

Motley Crue Pizza Launched By Prince Street To Honor Hollywood Takeover

Fans Can Stay At Prince's Purple Rain House

Prince's Cloud 3 Guitar Highlights Julien's Auctions Music Icons

News > Prince