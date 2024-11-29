Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works (2024 In Review)

Late music great Prince earned a top 24 story of January 2024 when it was reported that his classic 1984 film "Purple Rain" was being developed into a stage musical by the Hollywood Reporter.
Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: The stage production will reportedly feature a score by Prince, and will based on a book by Pulitzer-Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, that is based on the film's screenplay which was written Albert Magnoli and William Blinn.
Jacobs-Jenkins currently has the play Appropriate on Broadway and the report also states that the Purple Rain production will receive direction from "Lileana Blain-Cruz, who recently helmed Skin of Our Teeth on Broadway."
